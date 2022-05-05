Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck

220505-N-MJ302-1056 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON (May 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate Second Class Jacob Stewart, from Dinuba, Calif., prepares for a crash and salvage drill on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

