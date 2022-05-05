Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck

    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman David Rowe 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220505-N-MJ302-1056 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON (May 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate Second Class Jacob Stewart, from Dinuba, Calif., prepares for a crash and salvage drill on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 23:46
    Photo ID: 7177900
    VIRIN: 220505-N-MJ302-1056
    Resolution: 4877x3393
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck [Image 14 of 14], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors
    Deployment

