220505-N-NX635-1040 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash., (May 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jarrett Stencil, from Bel Air, Md., participates in a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck. Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 23:47
|Photo ID:
|7177901
|VIRIN:
|220503-N-NX635-1040
|Resolution:
|3480x5178
|Size:
|589.79 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck [Image 14 of 14], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
