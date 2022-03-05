220505-N-NX635-1040 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash., (May 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jarrett Stencil, from Bel Air, Md., participates in a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck. Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 23:47 Photo ID: 7177901 VIRIN: 220503-N-NX635-1040 Resolution: 3480x5178 Size: 589.79 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck [Image 14 of 14], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.