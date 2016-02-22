Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck [Image 9 of 14]

    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2016

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220505-N-NX635-1089 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash., (May 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jarrett Stencil, from Bel Air, Md., and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lilly, from Los Angeles, participate in a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck. Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2016
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 23:47
    Photo ID: 7177903
    VIRIN: 220503-N-NX635-1089
    Resolution: 3026x5354
    Size: 785.32 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck [Image 14 of 14], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck
    Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Training Exercise
    Crash and Salvage
    Aircraft
    Flight Deck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT