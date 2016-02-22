Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck

220505-N-NX635-1089 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash., (May 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jarrett Stencil, from Bel Air, Md., and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lilly, from Los Angeles, participate in a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck. Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

