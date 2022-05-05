Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 23:47 Photo ID: 7177896 VIRIN: 201013-N-MJ302-1067 Resolution: 4011x2850 Size: 2.56 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck [Image 14 of 14], by SN David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.