Sailors Conduct Training On The Flight Deck

220505-N-MJ302-1067 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON (May 5, 2022) Sailors conduct a crash and salvage drill on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class David Rowe)
