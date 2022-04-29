USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

Service members and families gather for the First Annual United States Forces Korea K9 Competition awards ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 29, 2022. USFK members from Camp Humphreys, Kunsan and Osan Air Base competed in the competition. The intent was to create a friendly competition between the best of the best MWDs and their handlers from across the peninsula. At the end of the competition, judges added the scores to determine the overall top dog and handler, earning them the title of Top Dog.

