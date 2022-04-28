USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

Staff Sgt. Matt Mascolo, 51st Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog trainer, dons a bite suit for MWD Rocky to practice take-downs on a decoy at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. USFK members from Camp Humphreys, Kunsan and Osan Air Base competed in the competition. The intent was to create a friendly competition between the best of the best MWDs and their handlers from across the peninsula.

