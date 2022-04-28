Staff Sgt. Matt Mascolo, 51st Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog trainer, dons a bite suit for MWD Rocky to practice take-downs on a decoy at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. USFK members from Camp Humphreys, Kunsan and Osan Air Base competed in the competition. The intent was to create a friendly competition between the best of the best MWDs and their handlers from across the peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2022 20:31
|Photo ID:
|7177724
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-OP101-0321
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
