USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

Staff Sgt. Jorge Quintanal, 51st Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog trainer dons a bite suit for MWD Remco to practice take-downs on a decoy at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. The bite suit protects members from being injured, while allowing the MWD to practice apprehending uncooperative suspects without using lethal force. Handlers and dogs were also judged on detection, obedience and controlled aggression.

Date Taken: 04.28.2022
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR