Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog [Image 4 of 10]

    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jorge Quintanal, 51st Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog trainer dons a bite suit for MWD Remco to practice take-downs on a decoy at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. The bite suit protects members from being injured, while allowing the MWD to practice apprehending uncooperative suspects without using lethal force. Handlers and dogs were also judged on detection, obedience and controlled aggression.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 20:31
    Photo ID: 7177721
    VIRIN: 220428-F-OP101-0129
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog
    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog
    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog
    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog
    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog
    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog
    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog
    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog
    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog
    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MWD

    Kennels

    K9

    USFK

    TAGS

    MWD
    Kennels
    K9
    USFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT