    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog [Image 2 of 10]

    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Ronald Dyer, 51st Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, follows MWD Qquasi during the speed portion of the First Annual United States Forces Korea K9 Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. USFK members from Camp Humphreys, Kunsan and Osan Air Base competed in the competition. Judges scored the dogs and handlers based on their obedience in several categories, to include an obedience course, controlled aggression and bite work. They were also judged on how hard the dogs hit and how fast they could run.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022 20:31
    Photo ID: 7177719
    VIRIN: 220428-F-OP101-0084
    Resolution: 5349x3570
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWD

    Kennels

    K9

    USFK

    MWD
    Kennels
    K9
    USFK

