USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

Senior Airman Colton Gabriel, 51st Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, watches MWD Brutus run through an obedience course during the First Annual United States Forces Korea K9 Competition Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2022. The purpose of the competition was to get together the best of the best MWDs on the peninsula to compete and showcase their capabilities. Handlers and dogs were judged on detection, obedience, controlled aggression and bite work.

