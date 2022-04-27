Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

    USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Allison Payne 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Colton Gabriel, 51st Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, watches MWD Brutus run through an obedience course during the First Annual United States Forces Korea K9 Competition Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2022. The purpose of the competition was to get together the best of the best MWDs on the peninsula to compete and showcase their capabilities. Handlers and dogs were judged on detection, obedience, controlled aggression and bite work.

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.05.2022
    Photo ID: 7177725
    VIRIN: 220428-F-OP101-0425
    Resolution: 3977x2654
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    MWD

    Kennels

    K9

    USFK

    MWD
    Kennels
    K9
    USFK

