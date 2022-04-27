USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

Military Working Dog Rocky with the 51st Security Forces Squadron waits for commands during the First Annual United States Forces Korea K9 Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2022. USFK members from Camp Humphreys, Kunsan and Osan Air Base competed in the competition. Judges scored the dogs and handlers based on their obedience in several categories, to include an obedience course, controlled aggression and bite work. They were also judged on how hard the dogs hit and how fast they could run.

