USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog

Military Working Dog Aris runs through a tunnel during the First Annual United States Forces Korea K9 Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 27, 2022. The purpose of the competition was to get together the best of the best MWD’s on the peninsula to compete and showcase their capabilities. Handlers and dogs were judged on detection, obedience, controlled aggression and bite work, as well as determining the hardest hitting and fastest dog.

