Military Working Dog Rocky celebrates with his handler, Senior Airman Marcel Durand, 51st Security Forces Squadron MWD handler, after completing a portion of the First Annual United States Forces Korea K9 Competition Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. USFK members from Camp Humphreys, Kunsan and Osan Air Base competed in the competition. The intent was to create a friendly competition between the best of the best MWDs and their handlers from across the peninsula.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 20:31 Photo ID: 7177722 VIRIN: 220428-F-OP101-0169 Resolution: 6664x4447 Size: 4.79 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFK MWD handlers compete for top dog [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.