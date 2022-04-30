Brig. Gen. Mark McCormack, 28th Infantry Division commanding general, explains to lieutenants about the Iron Division’s history, the standard for performance and professionalism and his desire to sustain the 28ID’s reputation across this country and the globe. He also discussed the value the command places on the soldiers of the Keystone Division during the 28ID Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation at Fort Indiantown Gap on April 30. He. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Palermo)

Date Taken: 04.30.2022
Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US
This work, 28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Daniel Palermo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.