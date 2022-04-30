Maj. William Dunn, chief of military justice for the 28ID, explained during the 28th Infantry Division Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation at Fort Indiantown Gap, April 30, the significance of perception and the importance of staying abreast on military policies and regulations and what it means to be a professional in a leadership position.



“You must maintain that appropriate professionalism to separate yourself accordingly from certain circumstances or situations. Be cognizant of the leadership position you hold and how it projects to those who are looking up to you by virtue of your rank and position,” said Maj. Dunn. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Palermo)

Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US This work, 28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation