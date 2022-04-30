28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation

During the 28th Infantry Division Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation at Fort Indiantown Gap on April 30, Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver Brig. Gen. Michael Wegscheider (standing right) discussed topics of problem-solving, readiness and retention, building strong teams, and work ethic. Second Lt. Andrae Holsey (standing left) of (ATRP, 2-104th CAV) A Troop, 2nd Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment answers a question about an alternative solution to a direct fire scenario. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Palermo)

