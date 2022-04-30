Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation [Image 1 of 6]

    28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Palermo 

    28th Infantry Division

    Brig. Gen. Mark McCormack, commanding general and senior key leader of the 28th Infantry Division hosted the 28ID Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation at Fort Indiantown Gap on April 30 for lieutenants who recently joined the ranks of the Iron Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Palermo)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 00:06
    Photo ID: 7172925
    VIRIN: 220430-A-VS904-0023
    Resolution: 5392x3595
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US 
    Hometown: ANNVILLE, PA, US
    Hometown: HARRISBURG, PA, US
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Daniel Palermo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    28th Infantry Division
    Iron Soldiers
    PA National Guard
    Keystone Division
    28ID
    Iron Division

