    28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation [Image 5 of 6]

    28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation

    ANNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Palermo 

    28th Infantry Division

    Command Sgt. Maj. Randall Pritts, the senior noncommissioned officer of the 28th Infantry Division, provides a brief history of the 28ID and its deployments during the Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation at Fort Indiantown Gap on April 30. One of the key topics he addressed was the importance of training and safety.

    “When we come out on the other end of any training event, we will be better soldiers than when we entered because we are going to learn something along the way. Training is important because this is how we learn how to fight our nation’s war,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Pritt. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Palermo)

