Command Sgt. Maj. Randall Pritts, the senior noncommissioned officer of the 28th Infantry Division, provides a brief history of the 28ID and its deployments during the Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation at Fort Indiantown Gap on April 30. One of the key topics he addressed was the importance of training and safety.



“When we come out on the other end of any training event, we will be better soldiers than when we entered because we are going to learn something along the way. Training is important because this is how we learn how to fight our nation’s war,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Pritt. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Palermo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 00:06 Photo ID: 7172929 VIRIN: 220430-Z-VS904-0034 Resolution: 4689x3126 Size: 2.57 MB Location: ANNVILLE, PA, US Hometown: ANNVILLE, PA, US Hometown: FRIEDENS, PA, US Hometown: GARRETT, PA, US Hometown: HARRISBURG, PA, US Hometown: JOHNSTOWN, PA, US Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US Hometown: SOMERSET, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Daniel Palermo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.