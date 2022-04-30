28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation

Brig. Gen. Mark McCormack, commanding general of the 28th Infantry Division, held the 28ID Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation at Fort Indiantown Gap on April 30 for more than 40 Lieutenants who recently joined the ranks of the Iron Division.



The event gives senior leadership an opportunity to engage with junior leaders to discuss readiness, strength management and other important matters that will impact lieutenants as they start their careers as commissioned officers.



“The purpose is to get you off on the right foot as a lieutenant. We know that ROTC taught you a lot of great things but now it’s up to you to put all those great things and lessons learned into actual exercises and training missions,” said McCormack. “The better you are, the better our soldiers are, the better the company is, the better the battalion is and so on.”.



The orientation began with introductions of senior leaders and the lieutenants who explained their roles in the 28ID, their education background and civilian occupation. Throughout the event, senior staff presenters discussed topics such as substance abuse programs, sexual assault and sexual harassment, suicide prevention, racism and extremism, PA National Guard Family Programs, military and civilian education, the Army Physical Fitness Test, mission essential tasks, range operations, risk management, property accountability, financial liability investigations of properly loss (FLIPL) and themes for success.



The orientation provided guidance to the lieutenants on best practices for leading their soldiers during training events, deployments, and domestic response actions to ensure mission success and continuous adherence to professional standards.



“We joined to serve, whether to serve the commonwealth or the national agenda here in the United States or overseas,” said McCormack. “Since 9-11, the Guard has changed. We are no longer a strategic reserve; we are an operational force. You will, and I can guarantee it, in five, six or seven years from today, you will have planned, been offered or executed a mobilization.”



The orientation had several lines of efforts: to explain the division’s priorities, to expose the young lieutenant to senior leadership in the division, and to have the lieutenants feel more inclined to speak with senior officers and senior noncommissioned officers about any issues they may be experiencing at their unit level. Senior staff stressed the need to have a clear understanding of the commander's intent as well as acknowledging that their number one responsibility is to take care of their soldiers.



The event provided opportunity for the lieutenants to meet and socialize with senior key staff members. McCormack said some of the most valuable discussions happen informally during breaks and over lunch. “It’s an opportunity for young lieutenants to ask seasoned officers questions about career choices and to tap into the experience that so many of our senior leaders have to share,” said McCormack.”



The lunch buffet provided at the 28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation was sponsored by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations (PNGAS).



Senior leaders emphasized to the lieutenants the importance of ensuring that their soldiers are well trained and to understand what they need to do to progress their soldiers’ careers so they can be more effective members to the organization. McCormack shared the outstanding reputation of the Iron Division’s history, the standard for performance and professionalism and his desire to sustain the 28ID’s reputation across this country and the globe and the value the command places on the soldiers of the Keystone Division.



“It’s extremely important for senior leaders to interact with the young lieutenants. It allows them to understand that senior leaders are still soldiers at heart,” McCormack said, “We have the same concerns for our soldiers down in the formation, it’s just at a different level. Their concern is at the platoon level, whereas senior leader’s concerns is at the division level.”

