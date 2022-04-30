28th Infantry Division 2022 Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation

Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Heasley discusses themes for success for the lieutenants who recently joined the ranks of the 28th Iron Division during the 28th Infantry Division Iron Lieutenant Leadership Orientation at Fort Indiantown Gap on April 30. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Palermo)

