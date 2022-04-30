Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California [Image 11 of 11]

    Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    200th Military Police Command

    Col. David Heflin receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Brig. Gen. Cary Cowan during the 11th Military Police Brigade Change of Command Ceremony here in Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Soldiers with the 11th spent two weeks in Fort Hunter Liggett, California training on basic Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, military police specific tasks, and support tasks as part of Pacific Warrior.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    army reserve
    military police
    detainee operations

