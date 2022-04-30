Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California

Col. David Heflin receives the Meritorious Service Medal from Brig. Gen. Cary Cowan during the 11th Military Police Brigade Change of Command Ceremony here in Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Soldiers with the 11th spent two weeks in Fort Hunter Liggett, California training on basic Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, military police specific tasks, and support tasks as part of Pacific Warrior.

