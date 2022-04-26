Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California

Soldiers from the 357th Military Police Company utilizes the Biometrics Automated Toolset System to recognize insurgents and unwanted individuals using iris scanning and fingerprints. Soldiers with the 11th Military Police Brigade spent two weeks in Fort Hunter Liggett, California training on basic Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, military police specific tasks, and support tasks.

