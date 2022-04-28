Sgt. Harmony McFalls, a food service specialist with the 493rd Military Police Battalion prepares a fruit salad during Pacific Warrior. McFalls along with her soldiers prepares meals for up to 600 soldiers daily. Soldiers with the 11th Military Police Brigade spent two weeks in Fort Hunter Liggett, California training on basic Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, military police specific tasks, and support tasks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 22:20 Photo ID: 7172886 VIRIN: 220503-A-CL830-893 Resolution: 3500x5430 Size: 4.43 MB Location: US Hometown: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California [Image 11 of 11], by MSG Andy Yoshimura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.