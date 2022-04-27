Spc. Ethan Phillips , a military policeman with the 438th Military Police Company conducts a traffic stop as part of Pacific Warrior. This is the first time a unit has partnered with the Fort Hunter Liggett police force with law enforcement activities. Soldiers with the 11th Military Police Brigade spent two weeks in Fort Hunter Liggett, California training on basic Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, military police specific tasks, and support tasks.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 22:20 Photo ID: 7172881 VIRIN: 220428-A-CL830-856 Resolution: 4375x2857 Size: 2.26 MB Location: US Hometown: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California [Image 11 of 11], by MSG Andy Yoshimura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.