Sgt. 1st Class Marshall Gross, an internment/resettlement specialist with the 224th Military Police Company inspects an MK-19 Grenade Launcher during a gunnery range as part of Pacific Warrior. Soldiers with the 11th Military Police Brigade spent two weeks in Fort Hunter Liggett, California training on basic Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, military police specific tasks, and support tasks.
|04.28.2022
|05.03.2022 22:20
|7172884
|220503-A-CL830-890
|5135x3283
|1.98 MB
|US
|LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, US
|2
|1
Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California
