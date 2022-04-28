Soldiers with the 357th Military Police Company apprehends an enemy prisoner of war during an escape attempt as part of a situational training exercise during Pacific Warrior. Soldiers with the 11th Military Police Brigade spent two weeks in Fort Hunter Liggett, California training on basic Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, military police specific tasks, and support tasks.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 22:20
|Photo ID:
|7172882
|VIRIN:
|220503-A-CL830-889
|Resolution:
|3449x5472
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California
Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California
