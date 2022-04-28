Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California

Soldiers from the 11th Military Police Brigade fire blanks during the M2 .50 caliber machine gun gunnery range as part of Pacific Warrior. Blank firing is table 3 of a 6-table crew-served team qualification. Soldiers with the 11th Military Police Brigade spent two weeks in Fort Hunter Liggett, California training on basic Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, military police specific tasks, and support tasks.

