Pacific Warrior 2022 brings military police to California

Spc. Emily Lam, an internment resettlement specialist with the 357th Military Police Company runs a fingerprint scan on a prisoner utilizing the Biometrics Automated Toolset System, which recognizes insurgents and unwanted individuals in an area, as part of Pacific Warrior. Soldiers with the 11th Military Police Brigade spent two weeks in Fort Hunter Liggett, California training on basic Army Warrior Tasks, weapons qualification, military police specific tasks, and support tasks.

Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 Location: US Hometown: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, US