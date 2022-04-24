PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 24, 2022) The Blue Ridge-class Litoral Command and Control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrives at the Port of Djibouti for a sustainment and logistics visit supported by the N4 supply department of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2022 13:06
|Photo ID:
|7169008
|VIRIN:
|220424-N-AE068-0075
|Resolution:
|4486x2986
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti
