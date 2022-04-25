PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 25, 2022) U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Stephen Case, the deputy commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa arrives at a reception attended by U.S. and allied military leaders, foreign dignitaries and ambassadors on the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a visit to the Port of Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 13:06 Photo ID: 7169014 VIRIN: 220425-N-BT677-0177 Resolution: 6139x4093 Size: 1.02 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.