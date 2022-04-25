USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti

PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 25, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors parade the colors of the U.S. and Djibouti during a reception attended by U.S. and allied military leaders, foreign dignitaries and ambassadors on the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a visit to the Port of Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Keith Goodsell)

