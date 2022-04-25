Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    04.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 25, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors parade the colors of the U.S. and Djibouti during a reception attended by U.S. and allied military leaders, foreign dignitaries and ambassadors on the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a visit to the Port of Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Keith Goodsell)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 13:06
    Photo ID: 7169017
    VIRIN: 220425-N-JG586-0153
    Resolution: 4945x3297
    Size: 1020.42 KB
    Location: DJ
    Djibouti
    USS Mount Whitney
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJFT-HOA
    US Embassy of Djibouti

