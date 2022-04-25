USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti

PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 25, 2022) The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) sits in dock at the Port of Djibouti. Mount Whitney set up tents and decorations to host a reception for U.S. and allied military leaders, foreign dignitaries and ambassadors that evening. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)

