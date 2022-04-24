USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti

PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 24, 2022) The Blue Ridge-class Litoral Command and Control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrives at the Port of Djibouti for a sustainment and logistics visit supported by the N4 supply department of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

Date Taken: 04.24.2022
Location: DJ