    USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti

    USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 24, 2022) The Blue Ridge-class Litoral Command and Control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrives at the Port of Djibouti for a sustainment and logistics visit supported by the N4 supply department of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 13:05
    Location: DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti, by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    6th Fleet
    Camp Lemonnier
    Mount Whitney
    LCC 20
    port ops

