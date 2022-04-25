Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti [Image 5 of 12]

    USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Previc 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 25, 2022) French Army Col. Hugues de
    Roquemaurel de L'Isle, a French defense attaché (left), speaks with Col.
    Bogoreh Wais, the chief of the Djiboutian coast guard (right), while Chief
    of the Djiboutian Naval Forces, Col. Ahamed Daher Djama listens during a
    reception attended by U.S. and allied military leaders, foreign dignitaries
    and ambassadors on the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount
    Whitney (LCC 20) during a visit to the Port of Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by
    Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    This work, USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Christopher Previc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Lemonnier
    Embassy
    Mount Whitney
    CLDJ
    CJFT-HOA

