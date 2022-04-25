USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti

PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 25, 2022) French Army Col. Hugues de

Roquemaurel de L'Isle, a French defense attaché (left), speaks with Col.

Bogoreh Wais, the chief of the Djiboutian coast guard (right), while Chief

of the Djiboutian Naval Forces, Col. Ahamed Daher Djama listens during a

reception attended by U.S. and allied military leaders, foreign dignitaries

and ambassadors on the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount

Whitney (LCC 20) during a visit to the Port of Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by

Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)

