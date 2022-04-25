USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti

Courtesy Photo | PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 25, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors parade the colors of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 25, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors parade the colors of the U.S. and Djibouti during a reception attended by U.S. and allied military leaders, foreign dignitaries and ambassadors on the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a visit to the Port of Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Keith Goodsell) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (April 25, 2022) – The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrived in the Port of Djibouti, Apr. 24, for a sustainment and logistics visit supported by the N4 supply department of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ).



Following resupply operations, a ship tour and reception was held for U.S. and allied military leaders, foreign dignitaries and ambassadors. In attendance were representatives from the nations of Djibouti, France, Italy, Japan, Spain and the United States.



The history of CLDJ is closely tied to Mount Whitney. Nearly 20 years ago, in November 2002, Mount Whitney delivered Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) to the coast of Djibouti. CJTF-HOA leadership oversaw the renovation of Camp Lemonnier from aboard Mount Whitney until it was brought to livable conditions. In May of 2003, CJTF-HOA transferred from Mount Whitney to CLDJ. In recognition of this historic tie between CJTF-HOA, CLDJ and Mount Whitney, a ship tour and reception was held on board Mount Whitney’s flight deck attended by U.S. and allied military leaders, foreign dignitaries, ambassadors and invited guests.



“Currently, the Mount Whitney is deployed to 5th Fleet to lead the first mission of Combined Task Force 153 in the Red Sea, focused on maritime security and capacity building in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and the Gulf of Aden,” said U.S. Navy Capt. David Prochazka, the commanding officer of Mount Whitney. “Conflict elsewhere in the world has not made the U.S. forget about our partners and commitments here. Our determination to advance stability and prosperity in east Africa has not waivered."



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft, and personnel that ensure security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The Department of Defense supports our African partners with capacity building, strengthening defense institutions, and supporting a whole-of government approach in the region so diplomatic and developmental solutions can take root.