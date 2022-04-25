PORT OF DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (April 25, 2022) Primo Lgt. Marco Pisciotta, the senior enlisted leader of the Italian contigent Djibouti, attends a ship tour during a reception attended by U.S. and allied military leaders, foreign dignitaries and ambassadors on the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during a visit to the Port of Djibouti. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)
|04.25.2022
|05.01.2022 13:06
|7169013
|220425-N-BT677-0161
|8256x5504
|1.03 MB
|DJ
|0
|0
USS Mount Whitney Visits Djibouti
