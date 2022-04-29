U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Scott Rimbach, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, tapes a shipping manifest to a cargo pallet at the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 29, 2022. The 480th EFS, which has been conducting NATO Enhanced Air Policing operations from Romania since February, is redeploying to Germany and being replaced by the 510th EFS from Aviano Air Base, Italy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 13:04 Photo ID: 7168636 VIRIN: 220429-F-LH638-1128 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.14 MB Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.