510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS

Six U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepare to take off from the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2022. The 480th EFS completed a three-month rotational deployment at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

