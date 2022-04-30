U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Campos, 480th EFS crew chief, stands in a line of 480th EFS crew chiefs as they prepare six F-16 Fighting Falcons for takeoff from the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2022. The 480th EFS’s F-16s, personnel and support equipment first arrived in Romania in February to enhance NATO’s collective defense posture and support the enduring Air Policing mission alongside other NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 13:03 Photo ID: 7168630 VIRIN: 220430-F-LH638-1472 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 17.4 MB Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.