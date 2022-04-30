U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. William Campos, 480th EFS crew chief, stands in a line of 480th EFS crew chiefs as they prepare six F-16 Fighting Falcons for takeoff from the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2022. The 480th EFS’s F-16s, personnel and support equipment first arrived in Romania in February to enhance NATO’s collective defense posture and support the enduring Air Policing mission alongside other NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 13:03
|Photo ID:
|7168630
|VIRIN:
|220430-F-LH638-1472
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.4 MB
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
