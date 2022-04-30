Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 6 of 9]

    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Parks, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron detachment commander, and Staff Sgt. William Campos, 480th EFS crew chief, exchange salutes as Parks taxis his U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff from the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2022. Aircraft and personnel from the 510th EFS arrived at Fetsti Air Base on April 29 to replace members of the 480th EFS in order to continue supporting NATO’s enhanced Air Policing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 13:03
    Photo ID: 7168633
    VIRIN: 220430-F-LH638-1402
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.54 MB
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS
    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS
    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS
    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS
    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS
    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS
    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS
    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS
    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spangdahlem Airmen, fighter jets swap Air Policing role with Aviano&rsquo;s &lsquo;Buzzards&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-16
    redeployment
    warhawks
    Air Policing
    Eastern Support 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT