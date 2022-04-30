510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Parks, 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron detachment commander, and Staff Sgt. William Campos, 480th EFS crew chief, exchange salutes as Parks taxis his U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon for takeoff from the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2022. Aircraft and personnel from the 510th EFS arrived at Fetsti Air Base on April 29 to replace members of the 480th EFS in order to continue supporting NATO’s enhanced Air Policing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

