A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet maintainer from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadrons performs post-flight maintenance on a 510th EFS F-16 at the 86th Air Base, Romania, following the 510th EFS’s arrival April 29, 2022. The 480th EFS from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, is being replaced by the 510th EFS from Aviano Air Base, Italy, after being deployed to Romania since February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 13:04 Photo ID: 7168634 VIRIN: 220429-F-LH638-1337 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.73 MB Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.