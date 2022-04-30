Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 2 of 9]

    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon maintainers from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, exchange squadron hand signs with an F-16 pilot from the 480th EFS as he taxis his jet for takeoff from the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2022. Aircraft and personnel from the 510th EFS arrived at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, on April 29, 2022, to replace members of the 480th EFS in order to continue supporting NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 13:03
    Photo ID: 7168629
    VIRIN: 220430-F-LH638-1588
    Resolution: 7197x4798
    Size: 14.25 MB
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-16
    redeployment
    warhawks
    Air Policing
    Eastern Support 2022

