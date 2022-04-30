510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon maintainers from the 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, exchange squadron hand signs with an F-16 pilot from the 480th EFS as he taxis his jet for takeoff from the 86th Air Base, Romania, April 30, 2022. Aircraft and personnel from the 510th EFS arrived at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, on April 29, 2022, to replace members of the 480th EFS in order to continue supporting NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

