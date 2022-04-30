A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off from the 86th Air Base, Romania, as it redeploys to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2022. The 480th EFS completed a three-month rotational deployment at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 13:03 Photo ID: 7168628 VIRIN: 220430-F-LH638-1658 Resolution: 7193x4795 Size: 12.63 MB Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.