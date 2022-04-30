A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takes off from the 86th Air Base, Romania, as it redeploys to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 30, 2022. The 480th EFS completed a three-month rotational deployment at Fetesti Air Base, Romania, in support of NATO’s Enhanced Air Policing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 13:03
|Photo ID:
|7168628
|VIRIN:
|220430-F-LH638-1658
|Resolution:
|7193x4795
|Size:
|12.63 MB
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
