    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 8 of 9]

    510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS

    86TH AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from the 480th and 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadrons are parked on the aircraft ramp at the 86th Air Base, Romania, following the 510th EFS’ arrival April 29, 2022. The 480th EFS from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, is being replaced by the 510th EFS from Aviano Air Base, Italy, after being deployed to Romania since February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 13:04
    Photo ID: 7168635
    VIRIN: 220429-F-LH638-1168
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.23 MB
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-16
    warhawks
    Air Policing
    Buzzards
    Eastern Support 2022

