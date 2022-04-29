U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from the 480th and 510th Expeditionary Fighter Squadrons are parked on the aircraft ramp at the 86th Air Base, Romania, following the 510th EFS’ arrival April 29, 2022. The 480th EFS from Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, is being replaced by the 510th EFS from Aviano Air Base, Italy, after being deployed to Romania since February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 13:04
|Photo ID:
|7168635
|VIRIN:
|220429-F-LH638-1168
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.23 MB
|Location:
|86TH AIR BASE, RO
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 510th EFS arrives in Romania, replaces 480th EFS [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spangdahlem Airmen, fighter jets swap Air Policing role with Aviano’s ‘Buzzards’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT