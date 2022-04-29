220429-N-HA192-1227

NORFOLK, VA. (April 29, 2022) - Damage Controlman 1st Class Andrew Augusta, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conducts a damage control training walk through on a Landing Craft, Air Cushion, April 29, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 09:58 Photo ID: 7168512 VIRIN: 220429-N-HA192-1227 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 830.09 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Landing Craft, Air Cushion [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.