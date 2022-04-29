220429-N-OG067-1128

NORFOLK, VA. (April 29, 2022) - Landing Craft, Air Cushion prepare to enter the welldeck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), April 29, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 09:57 Photo ID: 7168524 VIRIN: 220429-N-OG067-1128 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.56 MB Location: NORFOLK, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCAC Operations [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.