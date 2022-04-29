220429-N-OG067-1135

NORFOLK, VA. (April 29, 2022) - A Sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) directs a Landing Craft Air Cushion into the welldeck, April 29, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Date Posted: 04.30.2022 09:57 Photo ID: 7168525 VIRIN: 220429-N-OG067-1135 Resolution: 4844x3312 Size: 1.29 MB Location: NORFOLK, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCAC Operations [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.