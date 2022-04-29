220429-N-LZ839-1466

NORFOLK, VA. (April 29, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) participate in a command run in support of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) month on the flight deck, April 29, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

