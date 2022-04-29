Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SAPR 5k [Image 5 of 15]

    SAPR 5k

    NORFOLK, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Seaman Darren Newell 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    220429-N-LZ839-1354
    NORFOLK, VA. (April 29, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), participate in a command run in support of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) month on the flight deck, April 29, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 09:57
    Photo ID: 7168515
    VIRIN: 220429-N-LZ839-1364
    Resolution: 4621x3301
    Size: 344.16 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAPR 5k [Image 15 of 15], by SN Darren Newell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Landing Craft, Air Cushion
    Landing Craft, Air Cushion
    Landing Craft, Air Cushion
    Landing Craft, Air Cushion
    SAPR 5k
    SAPR 5K
    SAPR 5K
    SAPR 5K
    LCAC Operations
    LCAC Operations
    LCAC Operations
    LCAC Operations
    LCAC Operations
    LCAC Operations
    LCAC Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Wasp-Class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT