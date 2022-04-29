220429-N-HA192-1402
NORFOLK, VA. (April 29, 2022) - Damage Controlman 1st Class Andrew Augusta, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conducts a damage control training walk through on a Landing Craft, Air Cushion, April 29, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Brown)
