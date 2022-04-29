LCAC Operations

220429-N-OG067-1035
NORFOLK, VA. (April 29, 2022) - Landing Craft, Air Cushion enter the welldeck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), April 29, 2022. Bataan is underway in the 2nd fleet area of operations. Bataan is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Mohr)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2022 09:58
|Photo ID:
|7168519
|VIRIN:
|220429-N-OG067-1035
|Resolution:
|4327x3542
|Size:
|486.36 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
